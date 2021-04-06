Witbank officials receives learnership programme certificates

Thirty-five (35) officials learners from Witbank correctional services centre received their certificates after successfully completing the FET NQF4 Correctional Services learnership programme, which equips learners to become fully trained Correctional Officers.

During a ceremony held at Witbank Correctional Centre, the Acting Area Commissioner, Moses Nkabinde, motivated the inmates while learners thanked Correctional Services for the opportunity.

Petronella Rabalao, one of the successful candidates thanked the Department and said that all of them had learnt a lot. “The experience we obtained through theoretical classes and practical’ had exposed us to bigger things. We are now well conversant with departmental policies and are able to execute our duties with pride,” she said.

Prior to the certification, learners had to work under supervision as Student Correctional Officials. With the completion of the programme, they were termed ideal correctional officials who had been empowered with the necessary skills to work in the Correctional Services environment.

Human Resource Development practitioner, Mpho Maleka, was gratified with the co-operation from the learners. “If you abide by the lessons learnt here, you will go far in life, they will act as your foundation as you become a qualified Correctional Officer,” she added.

Nkabinde emphasised the necessity of discipline and told learners to ensure that they protect the image of the Department and refrain from participating in unlawful conduct. He further said the learners must serve the Department with pride and not let their names be counted with those of corrupt individuals.

The learners were jubilant as they were awarded their certificates.