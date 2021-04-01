Partial alcohol ban over SA Easter long weekend

South Africans would have to still adhere to lockdown level 1 rules over the Eastern weekend and live with partial ban on the sale of alcohol to curb the spread of COVID-19. The ban will be in effect from Friday to Monday, the duration of the Easter holiday.

Addressing the nation , President Cyril Ramaphosa said alcohol fuels reckless behaviour and for this reason, the government had banned the sale of alcohol that is taken away from the point of sale to be consumed elsewhere. “On-site sales at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed, according to licensing conditions, up until 23:00 p.m. (2100 GMT),” the president said.

South Africa usually witnesses a high number of road accidents during the Easter holiday largely blamed on alcohol consumption. It is also feared that parties over the long weekend could turn out to be “super spreaders.”

Last year, South Africa completely banned the sale of alcohol in the country when the coronavirus was at its peak.

Police Minister Gen. Bheki Cele at the time said the ban had significantly reduced the crime rate in the country, which has one of the highest incidents of crime on the continent.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 infections on the continent with more than 1.5 million cases and more than 52,000 recorded deaths from the virus at last count.