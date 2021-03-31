Foreign investors are increasingly avoiding South Africa

The SA Reserve Bank had published it latest quarterly bulletin and it spells further disaster for the country’s limping economy.

Despite national mining companies performing excellently and the agriculture growth in the country, Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed companies saw shares of R126 billion being dropped by non-residents. During the previous year R114 billion rand’s worth of shares had been sold.

With COVID-19 and the promises made abut vaccines and lockdown levels downgraded to level 1, foreign investors bought almost R12 billion of SA equities at the end of last year and just over R5 billion in January 2021. The report showed that mostly software and computer services equities were bought while mining shares lost their previously strong foothold.

MTN, Vodacom and Naspers performed well, while even SA’s flagship export, gold, faltered. The reason for this tendency is, according to economists, the invaluable services offered by tech companies during lockdown as even small business switched to online trading.

As always, concerns about power supply, uncertainties around BEE, the lack of transparency around mining rights, land grabs and corruption, the huge debt burden of the government and SA’s large unemployed masses, as well as regular social and labour unrest, make for grim reading in New York and London. In times of global uncertainty, no one is prepared to commit capital to an uncertain investment environment.

All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s earlier promise to obtain USD investments totaling billions.