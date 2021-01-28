Latest SA soccer news

Mamelodi Sundowns are back in action as they meet the Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou stadium in the DStv Premiership. Despite being on a three game winless streak in the DStv Premiership, Mamelodi Sundowns are still leading the log standings albeit on goal difference. SuperSport United and Swallows FC are breathing down the Brazilian’s necks and a win today will be vital.

Black Leopards on the other hand find themselves in the relegation zone. To add to their misery, they’ve been dealt yet another coaching blow after Dylan Kerr was sacked earlier this week.

Meanwhile Kaizer Chief’s coach, Gavin Hunt, is devastated as the Club suffered another injury blow ahead of the weekend’s Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates. Amakhosi and the Buccaneers will square off for the third time this season at the Orlando Stadium at 3.30pm.

With Kama Biliat already ruled out of action (he’s only due back in mid-March after suffering a leg fracture), Hunt has confirmed that defender, Ramalhlwe Mphahlele, is suffering from a hamstring injury. But there is some good news. Bernard Parker will be available again after a two-match suspension.

Orlando Pirates FC is in fifth spot with 22 points after 14 matches and leading Kaizer Chiefs in seventh place, by four points. For both Clubs this match represents the halfway mark of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

And finally, SAFA had made its voice heard over underperforming DStv Premiership referees and it is expected that they would get a taste of what being given a red card, would feel like.