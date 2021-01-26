TWO SUSPECTS IN COURT FOR COUNTERFEIT FUEL CARDS

Kenneth Maoto(35) and Reginaldo Nuvunga(34) appeared in the eMalahleni District Court on following a charge of fraud.

Mpumalanga HAWKS spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the duo were arrested in Witbank by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on Friday, 22 January 2021 for the alleged fraudulent transactions with counterfeit fleet fuel cards.

“The pair were initially arrested by the Vaalbank Detective Services after presenting two counterfeit fleet cards for fuel payment at the local Puma garage. Investigations by the Hawks further linked the duo to additional similar fraudulent transactions. They were consequently charged for at least two transactions that occurred at Witbank garages in January 2021.

During the Investigations it was found that they had fraudulently created counterfeit fuel cards for fleet under two different companies. The fraudulent transactions amount to just over R110 000.

The case against the duo was postponed to 03 February 2021 for further investigation whilst they remain in custody