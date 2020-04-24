GROVE SPAR extends goodwill challenge to Mbombela businesses

Super Spar donates meat and fresh produce to the poor during COVID-19

The Grove Spar in Mbombela, in partnership with Pastor Jacques Goosen from Pneuma Ministries, is providing the needy in their local communities with meat and fresh produce, free of charge.

Rudy Oosthuyse, (Grove Super Spar Butchery,) donated the meat and extended a challenge to Vleispaleis and Super Steers Butchery to do the same. Adrian Michael, (store manager of the Grove Super Spar,) further extended his goodwill challenge to Food Lovers Market to open their hearts and work together with their local churches and welfare organisations to do the same.

If anyone would like to and is able to assist in any way possible, contact Pastor Goosen on 071 782 1515. Let us open our hearts during these very difficult and uncertain times and lend a helping hand.