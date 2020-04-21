SAB recycles beer crates to make face shields

SOUTH African Breweries (SAB) had donated 100,000 face shields, made from recycled beer crates, to the Gauteng Health Department, after its request for urgent safety supplies. As most businesses and especially those in the alcohol industry, had seen huge financial losses during lockdown, the company had adapted its manufacturing line to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Companies such as SAB, which provide an income to the jobless by buying back glass and plastic bottles, had also said that this enterprise to assist the poor is now most at risk. Their biggest clients in rural communities, such as taverns, had also been hard hit by the COVID-19 lockdown. It was from these outlets that items for recycling had been sourced to provide an income for many.

In an effort to support these people, for whom it had been the only income to take care of their families, SAB would provide more than 1000 food vouchers to designated taverns.