SA records 2 783 COVID-19 cases

South Africa has confirmed a total of 2 783 COVID-19 cases, having conducted 100 827 tests to date.

Gauteng has the highest number of cases with 1 018 people testing positive for the virus, followed by the Western Cape at 717 cases, KwaZulu-Natal at 591 cases, Eastern Cape at 246 cases, Free State at 100 cases, Limpopo has 26 cases, the North West has 24 cases, Mpumalanga has 23 cases and the Northern Cape has 16 cases. There are 22 unallocated cases.

“ We regrettably report two new COVID-19 related deaths. Both deceased are from the Western Cape,” Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Friday.

This increases the total number of deaths to 50.

“We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the health workers who were treating the deceased patients,” the Minister said.