5 688 new COVID-19 infections, 103 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths is increasing exponentially since the relaxation of stringent regulations, as the economy opens for more industries to operate.

South Africa recorded 103 more deaths and 5 688 new positive cases on Wednesday – the country’s single biggest jump since the Coronavirus outbreak.

Of the additional deaths, 63 are from the Western Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 15 from the Eastern Cape, bringing the death toll to 2 205.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is now sitting at 111 796.

The hardest-hit provinces include the Western Cape with 55 162 cases, followed by Gauteng with 26 156, Eastern Cape 19 214 and KwaZulu-Natal 6 075.

The North West has 2 618 cases, Free State 889, Mpumalanga 713, Limpopo 670 and Northern Cape 299.

In addition, 1 416 894 tests have been completed, of 34 122 of which have been done in the last 24 hours.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Heath Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 9 129 146 cases and 473 797 deaths globally.