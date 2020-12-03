450KM run for shoes & sanitary towels

Themba Mathebula will run 450KM from Centurion, Gauteng province to Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga to raise funds for young boys and girls who cannot afford school shoes and sanitary towels.

Mathebula said the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened poverty and unemployment, negatively impacting many parents in rural communities.

“The little relief that they able to get is spent on food for sustenance the dire situation means that most parents are unable to afford school shoes or feminine hygiene products for their children” explained Mathebula.

He added that the campaign aims to provide at least 400 children with new pairs of school shoes empowering them to go back to school with confidence, provide at least 50 young girls with a year’s supply of sanitary of towels ensuring that they stay in school for a year

“At least R50 000 will go towards purchasing school shoes, and R10 000 towards providing sanitary towels. I have elected BackaBuddy to administer the funds including the purchases to the relevant retailers/suppliers” said Mathebula