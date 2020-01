Stage 2 load shedding kicked in across the country at 8am this morning, Thursday Jan 9. It is expected to continue throughout the day until Friday morning at 06:00.

As a result of major breakdowns overnight, the electricity grid is severely constrained and unpredictable, according to an Eskom statement. Emergency reserves are also insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during Thursday.

For Mbombela’s load shedding schedule, visit www.klcbt.co.za.