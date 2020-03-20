1000 families to benefit from rental housing programme

In a drive to ensure the promotion and widening of rental housing opportunities for low-income earners and re-developing hostels the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements is currently implementing rental-housing units around the province. The multimillion-rand projects will see 976 families benefiting from the projects. All projects are still in the initial phase and will be implemented as multi-year projects over three years.

Head of Human Settlements, Kebone Masange stressed this intervention as reported in the Department’s last quarter report as the financial year comes to and end on the 31st March 2020.

“Indeed, the Department is implementing Community Residential Units (CRUs) projects in various areas including Mzinoni, Malelane, Umjindi, Sonheuwel, Middelburg and Sarbie. These are projects we are planning to complete in the next 36 months”, he said. He added that the projects will benefit local people and in the process contribute towards addressing unemployment as these projects are expected to yield over 500 jobs opportunities.

Expounding further on the direct beneficiaries of the projects Masange stated that hostel dwellers and low-income earners are the immediate beneficiaries of these units. “The CRU programme replaced the National Hostel Re-development programme and proposed Affordable Rental Housing programme. The CRU programme is complementary to, and runs in parallel to the National Social Housing Programme but serves a different target market, thus hostel dwellers and low-income earners stand to benefit”, he continued.

With the rise in rental boycotts founded on misinformation peddled by opportunists that these units are rented to buy, he called upon beneficiaries to verify such information with the Department. “As it stands the housing stock funded by the Community Residential Units programme should remain in the public service ownership and cannot be sold or transferred to individual residents. It is rental housing and for rental purpose only and the basic rental, formula is that tenants must pay rent to occupy a unit”, charged Masange.

The programme derives its existence from section 26 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 (Everyone must have access to adequate housing). The CRU programme targets low income persons and households earning below R5 500 per month who are looking for a place to rent but are not able to be accommodated / qualify in the formal private rental and social housing market. Moreover, the Department is delivering 6694 housing units, service 5000 sites and to issue 15 000 title deeds during the current financial year, 2019/2020