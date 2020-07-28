1.4 million suspected stolen diesel recovered

Three suspects between the ages of 28 and 43 are expected to appear on Tuesday {today} in the Vosman Magistrates court for alleged possession of suspected stolen diesel.

According to Mpumalanga HAWKS spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the three were arrested during a multidisciplinary intelligence driven by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Tactical Response Team, Mpumalanga Provincial Detectives, Crime Intelligence, Fidelity Security, Transnet, Provincial Operation Command Centre and Local Criminal Record Centre in Witbank Mpumalanga.

“Two suspects were allegedly in possession of stolen diesel in Witbank. The diesel was allegedly stolen from Transnet pipelines in Mpumalanga as well in the Free State.The team proceeded to the suspects address and found two trucks full of diesel worth an estimated R1.4 million and a generator” she said

She added that further investigations also revealed an empty fuel tanker as well as number of diesel laden containers.

Investigations continue and more arrests cannot be ruled out.